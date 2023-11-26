Booker T may have deliberately spoiled CM Punk's possible WWE Survivor Series return

A picture with a CM Punk sign was recently posted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on Twitter. Booker was a guest on the Survivor Series: WarGames Kickoff show, held outside Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The five-time WCW World Champion took to Twitter to post a photo of himself with a grimace.

“Me finding out we will be outside for the kick off show … #SurvivorSeries,” Booker wrote in the tweet's caption.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a very prominent CM Punk sign at the back. Now, that is surprising since WWE usually does not allow such signs on camera. The fact that the management did not confiscate it suggests there could be more to Punk's comeback story than what meets the eye.

Earlier, on the same kickoff show, former WWE 24/7 Champion Peter Rosenberg called the spectators in attendance behind him the best in the world. As we all know, it is a phrase synonymous with Punk. As soon as he said that, the fans started chanting for their hometown hero.

Booker T also seemingly acknowledged Rosenberg with a cheeky smile. Following the potential references, we should not be surprised if CM Punk actually makes his WWE comeback at Survivor Series.

