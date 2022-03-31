"I don't see that" - WCW legend thinks AEW star Paige VanZant might not succeed at professional wrestling 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently predicted that the latest AEW signee, Paige VanZant, might not be successful at professional wrestling.

The former UFC star became one of the most high-profile female signings for All Elite Wrestling when she officially inked a deal earlier this month. Although VanZant made several appearances for AEW last year, she wasn't officially All Elite until recently.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T expressed reservations regarding Paige VanZant's prospects in professional wrestling.

Though the former WCW Champion believes it's not easy to learn the craft overnight, he understands why VanZant was attracted to the business.

"I just don't think it [pro wrestling] appears to be for Paige VanZant. I mean, she's not gonna pick it overnight or anything like that; I could be wrong. But just seeing Paige VanZant is interested in and actually doing a wrestling match, being around, getting that cheque, being on TV, being a part of the club, I get it. But actually coming out and putting the work and performing out there, I don't see that," said Booker T. ( 47:15 - 47: 48)

Booker T on why it won't be easy for VantZant in AEW

The WWE Hall of Famer further clarified that he wasn't questioning the AEW star's toughness, citing her experience in Bare Knuckle Championship Wrestling.

However, Booker T believes that professional wrestling is a different ball game. Hence, it might not be easy for Paige VanZant to transition seamlessly.

"I could be wrong; I mean, if you're into Bare Knuckle Fighting, you're tough; I'm not questioning her being tough or anything like that. I'm talking about learning the art of professional wrestling and performing; that's what I'm talking about. It's not easy." ( 47:48 - 48:10)

While her pro wrestling abilities remain untested, Paige VanZant has shone in her AEW segments so far. To many, she comes across as a legitimate star thanks to her charismatic personality and mic work.

What do you make of Booker's assessment of VanZant's future in the business and All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

