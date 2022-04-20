"Just no way" - WWE Hall of Famer points out AEW's biggest mistake with Cody Rhodes 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently talked about how Cody Rhodes' dual role in AEW was a mistake.

In 2019, The American Nightmare was involved in a memorable feud for the AEW World Championship against then-champion Chris Jericho. The title match involved a stipulation that if Cody were to lose his title match, he would never get to challenge for the gold again.

When MJF turned heel and cost Cody the match, he was permanently boxed out of ever competing for the biggest title in the All Elite scene. Cody has admitted that this was a mistake in hindsight, stating that his EVP role had influenced this decision.

Speaking on Reality of Wrestling, Booker T recently shared his thoughts on this, stating that handling two roles together was a bit too much for The American Nightmare.

"I've said it many many times that you cannot be in the game and still be able to oversee everything that's going on properly. Um, it's just no way you can't think outside the box when you're the guy that's in the box that you might have to think for," Booker T said. [From 1:29 to 1:49]

Cody Rhodes has stated that it was easy for him to leave AEW for WWE

The American Nightmare recently revealed that it was easy for him to make the switch from AEW to WWE.

On the Out Of Character podcast, Cody Rhodes noted that once he thought about his future, he realized he had to make the move.

"When I said on on RAW that it was an easy decision, it was more once I'd gone over everything I supposed in my mind and laid the landscape out in front of me and looked at what needed to happen for myself for my family," said Rhodes. [From 7:30 to 7:50]

The former TNT Champion's move to WWE had him winning his debut match against Seth Rollins. While his work in AEW has been integral to the company's success, Cody Rhodes will now be looking to leave his mark on Vince McMahon's promotion.

