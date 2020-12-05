Sting made his AEW debut on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. He came to the ring after a tag team match involving of Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin. Team Taz had laid out the babyfaces, including Dustin Rhodes and Arn Anderson. Then, the lights went out. When they came back on, Sting made his stunning return to TNT. His arrival was a surreal moment.

Booker T shares his thoughts on Sting's AEW debut

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on Sting's AEW debut. He also offered an theory as to why Sting would sign with the company. Booker said that Sting might want to go out on his own terms. His short WWE run ended after an unfortunate injury. Booker added that a run in AEW is a chance for him end his career on a more satisfying note:

I remember when Sting came over, it was brief. The match with Seth Rollins - boom - it was pretty much over with before it started. And I remember Sting, the reason he didn't come to WWE because... you know, the way I started out with The Rock and then the angle with Stone Cold Steve Austin and then I did the... went on and on and you know, two-time Hall of Famer. Now that's another story. [Sting] said he didn't come over because of the way The Rock said 'It doesn't matter what your name is,' which you know, is part of the angle, part of the gimmick. He missed a ton of a career in the WWE and then to finish it like that, I'm sure that there's something that would have weighed on him forever, you know, saying 'that's not the way I wanted to go out, I really wanted to finish the thing'.

Now, lo and behold, AEW comes along, and he has a chance to actually do that with perhaps a Cody Rhodes or Darby Allin or something like that. The question is, Sting at 61... I'm not going to say anything about Sting. But it's a young man's game. It really is.

I love seeing him come back, hopefully it's just for nostalgia purposes and they can definitely get something out of that.

Sting in All Elite Wrestling

Sting is set to appear on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. According to reports, "The Icon" has signed a multi-year deal with the company.

