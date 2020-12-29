Booker T reveals why Sting should not have a match in AEW

2021 isn't even here yet, but thanks to Sting, the new year is already shaping up to be a potentially memorable year for the pro wrestling fans. A lot of the hype has to do with Sting's arrival in AEW and the possibility of seeing The Icon have another match or two.

Booker T, however, is against the idea of seeing the Stinger wrestle again.

Chris Van Vliet interviewed Booker T, and the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts about the prospects of watching Sting wrestle again. Booker T felt that Sting should not be wrestling at the age of 61.

While Booker T understands that a return experience could be worth it for Sting, the former WCW Champion explained that wrestling is for young performers. For Booker T, it all came down to Sting's advanced age.

"For Sting to want to have a match, I wouldn't advise it. Okay? At 61 years old. I wouldn't advise it. Is it worth it? I don't know. I mean, to him, it might be worth it. But I say wrestling is a young man's sport, that's why I got out."

I pushed it until I was 45, and then I walked away from it: Booker T shares his example while talking about Sting's potential in-ring return

Sting and Booker T.

Advertisement

Booker T cited his example by stating that he had initially decided to retire at 40. However, Booker T pushed his career until he was 45 before calling it quits for good. Booker T added that he has no itch to put on his wrestling boots; however, his recent tweet paints a different picture.

"I said I was going to retire when I was 40 and when I turned 40, I was like, 'I'm still pretty good, man. I'm still better than the rest of these suckas on the roster'. So I pushed it until I was 45, and then I walked away from it. And I tell you, I don't ever itch to put my boots back on to go out there and do that ever again."

Sting was forced to retire after suffering a career-ending neck injury during his match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015.

AEW has reportedly discussed plans of having cinematic matches featuring Sting. Cinematic contests can be a safe way of getting Sting back to the ring in a controlled environment, but we'll have to see how it all pans out in 2021.

Don't forget to check out the full Chris Van Vliet interview featuring Booker T, which drops on 29th December.