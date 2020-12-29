Is Booker T teasing a return to a WWE ring in 2021?

With the WWE Royal Rumble right around the corner, it is the time of year you will see many WWE legends and Hall of Famers tease a come back to the squared circle.

The WWE Universe loves a good Royal Rumble surprise and a returning legend. If it's even just for one night, it always brings joy to wrestling fans all over the world.

The latest tease comes from none other than two-time WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion, Booker T. The WCW legend took to social media last night to post a photo of him looking absolutely jacked.

Booker T says "never say never" when it comes to WWE in-ring return

Plenty of fans took notice that Booker T definitely looks to be in wrestling shape and might in fact be looking to return to a WWE ring in 2021. When one fan asked Booker about possibly having one more match, he simply replied with the tried and true wrestler response of "never say never."

A spot in the 2021 Royal Rumble would be the perfect place for Booker T to return without having to go through a full-blown match.

It would be a great moment for him and the WWE Universe and if something went down between him and another Superstar in the match. It could set up a potential match between the two down the line if Booker T was feeling up to stepping into the ring again, perhaps at WrestleMania?

What do you think of the possibility of seeing Booker T return to the ring in 2021? Would you like to see him in the Royal Rumble? Or would you prefer to see him in something else? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.