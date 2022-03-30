"Like Will Smith, I will slap the taste clean out of your mouth" - Booker T sends heated message to top AEW star 

Booker T has sent a message to AEW star Dax Harwood, stating that he would slap him like Will Smith if the situation called for it.

Dax Harwood recently had a critically acclaimed singles match on AEW Dynamite as he took on CM Punk. The duo tore the house down with a classic old-school encounter.

Speaking about a possible clash against the former AEW Tag Team Champion, Booker T said the following on his Hall Of Fame Podcast:

“Dax Harwood, right? He called me, and actually said, ‘hey, this, that, whatnot and the other. They are willing to do this, they don’t have to answer to anybody. If anything I have got to answer to my daddy.’ Let’s just get that straight real quick,” he said. “I don’t have to answer to anyone. Of course, I work for a company, and they treat me very well. But when it comes time to having to deal with someone on a personal level, like Will Smith, I will slap the taste clean out of your mouth.”

The six-time world champion stated that he would love to teach Dax Harwood a lesson in the ring.

“My thing is this, I can’t make my brother do anything, I can’t make Harlem Heat reform like old school back in the day. But I just want to put this out there, and Dax Harwood I want you to know personally. I have nothing personally against you. But, as far as stepping inside the squared circle and schooling you, I would love to do that,” he said. “I see you are a student of the game, you’re like a throwback to back in the day, remind me of Arn Anderson and Ole Anderson, Minnesota Wrecking Crew back in the day. But, even the Wrecking Crew can take the wrecking ball." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

CASH @CashWheelerFTR Go watch Dax vs Punk again. And again. Go watch Dax vs Punk again. And again.

Booker T's last WWE match involved AEW stars

Booker T last wrestled for WWE in 2012. His last match for the company came at a house show in Glasgow, Scotland, when he teamed up with Drew McIntyre to take on current AEW stars Christian Cage and Mark Henry.

Booker T teamed up with Drew McIntyre, Percy Watson and Brodus Clay in separate tag team matches during the WWE UK tour. All the tag team matches were against Christian Cage and the World's Strongest Man.

Woukd you like to see Booker T return to the ring? Do you think he would teach Dax Harwood a lesson? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

