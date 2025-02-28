Booker T and Shawn Michaels praise major AEW star: "Not a lazy bone in his body"

The WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Shawn Michaels shared their experience working with a current top AEW star. Both the legends offered heavy praise for the major star.

Booker T and Shawn Michaels recently recalled sharing the ring with Chris Jericho. While Booker has worked with Jericho multiple times during their days in WCW and WWE, Michaels is considered one of Jericho's greatest rivals.

Booker T and HBK sat down to react to the first-ever Elimination Chamber match from Survivor Series 2002 in a video posted by WWE on YouTube. Booker, Michaels, and Jericho were part of the inaugural Chamber match, along with Triple H, Kane, and Rob Van Dam. The 5x WCW World Champion said that he always loved working with Y2J, and HBK also agreed on the same:

"I'm going to say I always loved working with Jericho," Booker said. "Me too, he was always a hard worker," Shawn responded. Booker continued, "Always gave everything, took it just as well he dished it out and he wanted to take it better than anybody else, that's what I remember working with him."

Michaels further added that there were no lazy bones in Jericho's body:

"Not a lazy bone in Chris' body," Shawn stated. "He would definitely go out there and leave it all in the middle of that ring. But that's what it was about back then man," Booker concluded. [From 26:44 to 27:15]

Check out the video below:

After it was all set and done, Shawn Michaels walked out of Survivor Series 2002 as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Former WWE star says Shawn Michaels still has more matches left in him

The former WWE star Fandango, who recently returned on NXT, stated that Shawn Michaels still has a couple of matches left in him. Speaking on the For the Love of Wrestling podcast, JDC named HBK as his dream match:

"You know who I talked to [at NXT] last week, who said he’s got one or two matches left in him? Shawn Michaels. Yeah, and that’s a guy, he’s the reason why I got into the business. So honestly, it’d probably never happen, but that would be my dream match," said Fandango.

Moreover, only time will tell if The Showstopper would ever consider returning to a wrestling ring years after his retirement.

In case of using quotes from the first half, please credit 'WWE' and give H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

