Shawn Michaels has 1-2 matches left in him, says former WWE champion

A former WWE champion believes that Shawn Michaels still has a few matches left in him. The champion being referred to is Fandango, also known as JDC in TNA.

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. HBK debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment in 1987 and made a huge name by winning several titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Heartbreak Kid last competed inside the squared circle at Crown Jewel on November 2, 2018, where he teamed up with Triple H to defeat The Undertaker and Kane. However, Michaels is still a part of the Stamford-based promotion as he is currently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative in NXT.

During a recent Q&A at For The Love of Wrestling via Monopoly Events' YouTube channel, former WWE star Fandango revealed that he had a conversation with Shawn Michaels recently at NXT, during which HBK said that he still had one or two matches left in him. The former NXT Champion also mentioned that he dreamed of wrestling Michaels but believed it might never happen.

"You know who I talked to [at NXT] last week, who said he’s got one or two matches left in him? Shawn Michaels. Yeah, and that’s a guy, he’s the reason why I got into the business. So honestly, it’d probably never happen, but that would be my dream match," he said. [H/T Fightful]

JBL believes a popular WWE star is similar to prime Shawn Michaels

During a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, JBL was praised for AJ Styles as an in-ring performer, saying that his WWE debut was "absolutely amazing."

The legend even compared The Phenomenal One to prime Shawn Michaels.

"AJ Styles' (WWE debut) was absolutely amazing. I mean, it's unbelievable how good Styles is. I mean, I think, you know, there's a few guys that you can compare to, say, Shawn Michaels back in the 90s, and AJ Styles is one of those guys," JBL said.

It will be interesting to see if Shawn Michaels has planned anything for his in-ring return in the Stamford-based promotion.

