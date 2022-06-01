"He's giving everything to this business" - Booker T expresses concern over top AEW star's well-being

Booker T recently expressed concern for Jeff Hardy, highlighting the latter's gruesome bumps in AEW despite being in his 40s.

Hardy is known for his daredevil maneuvers that amaze the crowd but put him in danger at the same time. Just a few weeks ago, he missed a Swanton Bomb on the steel steps in his no disqualification match against Darby Allin on the May 11 episode of Dynamite.

During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Jeff's ability to execute dangerous spots. However, he later added that it would hamper The Charismatic Enigma's well-being in the long run.

"And Jeff Hardy has been pushing himself for a long time. I've always said man, Jeff, at the end of his career, he's gonna be feelin' a lot of bumps and bruises of being in those trenches, going out there giving himself to the business." (From 1:18:30 - 1:18:47)

The former world champion praised the veteran's passion for professional wrestling despite the concerns.

That's what Jeff has done, he's giving everything to this business, I can only commend him for that. I can only commend the guys that actually go out there, you know put their bodies through that and knowing what they're gonna wake up with the following day because' it doesn't feel good, it doesn't feel good at all." (From 1:18:48 - 1:19:04)

Hardy has potentially been pulled from tomorrow's Dynamite as he was beaten up from his match with Allin last month.

Booker T concerned about Darby Allin's physical wrestling style

Before Jeff Hardy, Booker T gave his honest opinion on Darby Allin's wrestling style in an episode of The Hall of Fame.

Booker bluntly stated that if Darby continues doing risky spots, he could have a disability in his 40s.

"It's gonna be a whole lot more stuff happening in this wrestling business, just have to see something like that, you know, more power to those guys for going out there and doing that and having a courage to actually do it, but Darby Allin is gonna be a cripple by the time he's 40-years-old."

Big Mirz @Meerzuh I just saw a video of that Darby Allin Swanton Bomb onto Jeff Hardy and Mike Tyson’s spinal speech automatically popped into my head…so naturally… I just saw a video of that Darby Allin Swanton Bomb onto Jeff Hardy and Mike Tyson’s spinal speech automatically popped into my head…so naturally… https://t.co/ujKCxOlxLS

Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin are known for their daredevil spots to entertain the fans. With his recent potential injury scare, it will be interesting to see when the former world champion returns to AEW programming.

