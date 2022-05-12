"Don't just make a blanket statement" - Booker T lashes out at top AEW star over recent controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T didn't hide his disappointments over AEW star CM Punk regarding the latter's recent comments about wrestling veterans.

Punk mocked the veteran wrestling figures in a tweet, saying they had their moment and should just focus on their podcasts now. This was part of The Second City Saint's recent beef with former WCW President Eric Bischoff.

For those unaware, Punk posted the tweet after Bischoff said on his podcast that the former had no idea about the television business. This was due to their differences surrounding casual and hardcore wrestling fans.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker went off at Punk, saying the latter shouldn't make any underlying comments. He added that The Second City Saint should address his problems with podcasters directly.

"So I say to CM Punk, don't just make a blanket statement like that, if you got something to say to certain individuals with podcasts which I just happen to have one but I have a radio show as well, say it. Don't beat around the bush about it and then we'll talk about it in a later day or we'll figure out how we can fix it. It's that simple," Booker said [from 18:26 - 18:50]

Booker T stated he could handle himself even without a single mixed martial arts fight

During the same podcast episode, Booker T reminded the wrestlers to address their problems to certain personalities without hesitation.

He also took a slight jab at CM Punk's UFC stint, saying he could take care of himself even without an MMA experience.

"So like I say don't make a blanket statement and don't reference who you talking about. Because if I'm one of those people, just let me know. And, because Imma keep talkin' and more importantly than that, if it has to be taken any further, that could happen as well. I've never been in a UFC fight or anything like that but I've always been able to protect myself," Booker added [from 19:34 - 20:04]

Punk had two matches in UFC, one loss against Mickey Gall and one no-contest against Mike Jackson. He currently serves as a commentator on Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC).

Coming back to Booker T, like him, several prominent figures from the business have commented on the Punk-Bischoff feud. It will be interesting if more personalities chime in on this recent controversy.

