"I just didn't see that" – WWE Legend expresses surprise at AEW's in-ring usage of Jeff Hardy

WWE legend Booker T was astonished at how AEW was utilizing Jeff Hardy, especially on the latter's regular high-risk maneuvers.

At 44 years of age, Jeff Hardy was involved in No Disqualification Matches and performed death-defying stunts. His latest match at Double or Nothing saw him execute a Swanton Bomb on Matt Jackson onto the steel steps. The Charismatic Enigma also went toe-to-toe with fellow daredevil Darby Allin in an Anything Goes Match on Dynamite (May 11).

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said AEW stars should refrain from making high-flying moves. The former world champion added that Hardy should only go daredevil when it's a big event:

"Like I said, you go back on YouTube. Go back and watch the compilation of death defying moves Jeff Hardy did since coming to AEW, and like I say man, I just didn't expect Jeff Hardy to be doing that on a weekly basis in AEW. I just didn't see that. I thought this guy was a big enough star to where, you did bring him out and he did something like that, it'd better be on pay-per-view for the world to see it, not just to be doing it. And I know, Jeff's a comedy guy, Jeff's gonna go out there and get to work. Jeff probably still in his mind feels like he's 25 years old until he wake up in the morning. So I'm sure he's gonna go out there and get it done." (from 1:00:37 to 1:01:29)

Booker also said Jeff's brother, Matt, hasn't been making high-risk moves, especially when the latter was in a managerial role as Big Money Matt.

Booker T showed concern about Jeff Hardy's physical well-being

In a previous episode of the same podcast, Booker T said Jeff Hardy was doing too much. He emphasized that The Charismatic Enigma's bumps will later take a toll:

"And Jeff Hardy has been pushing himself for a long time. I've always said man, Jeff, at the end of his career, he's gonna be feelin' a lot of bumps and bruises of being in those trenches, going out there giving himself to the business."

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Jeff Hardy gotta put the swanton bomb on the shelf because this didn’t look good for anyone Jeff Hardy gotta put the swanton bomb on the shelf because this didn’t look good for anyone 😬https://t.co/VGyJly7eyK

After weeks of high-risk maneuvers, the pain accumulated and took a toll on Hardy as he suffered nagging injuries. Only time will tell if Jeff eventually stops making daredevil moves to prolong his body and health.

