"She came from my school" - Booker T optimistic about former WWE Superstar's future in AEW

WWE legend Booker T shared his thoughts about Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon wrestling in AEW.

Athena made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29, where she confronted Jade Cargill after the latter's successful title defense against Anna Jay. After an impressive six-year stint with WWE, The Fallen Goddess was released on November 4, 2021. She has since wrestled on the independent circuit before she made her long-awaited AEW debut.

It should be noted that Athena was trained by the legendary Booker T. Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, the industry veteran spoke about his student adding depth to the AEW Women's division:

"You don't have to wonder if she can work. She came from my school," said Booker. (0.54-1.00)

The legend further voiced his opinion on the opportunity for Jade Cargill to learn from Athena since the latter is far more experienced:

"To be able to have them (Athena and Cargill) in some form just working towards getting to that place we're trying to get," Booker T continued. "Like I said, Jade Cargill is still a work in progress. I don't think we wanna rush anything too soon. But, just having someone like Athena around there for her to actually learn from should definitely be benefitial." (1.50-2.15)

Athena discussed how Booker T helped her perfect her infamous finisher

Athana earned huge praise from across the globe for her incredible finisher, The Eclipse. The move essentially has the blueprint of a stunner off the top rope, but she does it in a diving corkscrew manner. The manuever requires immense skill and impeccable precision to be executed with perfection.

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager Confirmed, Athena's Diving Corkscrew Stunner FKA Eclipse is still stunning to watch.



Great debut for the Fallen Goddess in AEW. Confirmed, Athena's Diving Corkscrew Stunner FKA Eclipse is still stunning to watch.Great debut for the Fallen Goddess in AEW. https://t.co/gibLmPnneZ

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Ember Moon stated that she was afraid of heights and it was Booker T who suggested doing the move off the top rope.

"I did it on the second rope for so long because I was afraid of going any higher than that and I remember going to Booker T's training facility down in Houston and he was like you gotta do that off the top rope," said Moon. "He's like the only way I'll take it is if you do it off the top."

She further mentioned how Booker helped her overcome the fear of heights:

"He has like all these different rings like he has the training ring which has lower ropes and so that's how he got me acclimated to doing it off the top," Moon continued. "That's essentially how the eclipse became a top rope move." (Read more here.)

Athena's feud with Jade Cargill is definitely going to be interesting for the AEW audience. The vast majority of fans have been asking for this to happen and the timing couldn't be more right.

