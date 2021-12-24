WWE Hall of Famer terms MJF "generational talent," thinks could create a major AEW record

WCW legend Booker T recently opined that AEW should take a little longer before crowning MJF as the company's top champion.

Since the last few months, The Pinnacle leader has gone from strength to strength, becoming arguably the biggest heel in AEW. With his current feud against CM Punk being one of the most buzzed ones in all of wrestling, many fans believe it's the right time to book MJF to win the AEW Championship.

On the contrary, while speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T explained why MJF shouldn't soon win the title. According to Booker, AEW should give The Salt of the Earth time to establish himself:

"I'm not gonna say he's gonna be a bad AEW World Champion or anything like that. He's 25-26, it's a new company like AEW, you can, of course, give him the ball and run with it, but I want this guy to get a little more time and do his work and do what he's doing right now, which is establishing himself as one of the best."

Terming him a "generational talent," Booker T added that when MJF eventually does win the AEW Championship, he could hold it for a mammoth two years:

"When he's gonna win it eventually, it's gonna take a while before you get it off him. I wouldn't want to put it on him too soon. I don't want to put on him so soon because he could be one of those generational talent who could hold the belt for two years straight."

Recently, Ric Flair compared MJF to himself

It's no secret that many wrestling veterans are in awe of MJF's exceptional talent. One among them is Ric Flair. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about the comparisons between MJF and Rowdy Roddy Piper.

The Nature Boy stated that, unlike others, he sees more of himself in MJF than Roddy Piper. Here's what Ric Flair said:

"Roddy was just boom boom boom boom, I don’t see much Roddy in him, I see more me than Roddy. I’m not taking anything away from Roddy, you asked me who I see more of in him. Roddy didn’t brag about his clothes and stuff like that."

If MJF beats CM Punk, it wouldn't be a surprise to see AEW push him straight into the main event picture, possibly in a feud with Hangman Page over the AEW Championship.

Do you agree with Booker T's assessment of why MJF shouldn't win the AEW Championship right now?

