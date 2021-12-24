×
Create
Notifications

WWE Hall of Famer terms MJF "generational talent," thinks could create a major AEW record

The Pinnacle leader is the most despised heel in wrestling!
The Pinnacle leader is the most despised heel in wrestling!
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Dec 24, 2021 02:27 PM IST
News

WCW legend Booker T recently opined that AEW should take a little longer before crowning MJF as the company's top champion.

Since the last few months, The Pinnacle leader has gone from strength to strength, becoming arguably the biggest heel in AEW. With his current feud against CM Punk being one of the most buzzed ones in all of wrestling, many fans believe it's the right time to book MJF to win the AEW Championship.

“But MJF Cheated!”-Marks https://t.co/u1HydPkxTk

On the contrary, while speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T explained why MJF shouldn't soon win the title. According to Booker, AEW should give The Salt of the Earth time to establish himself:

"I'm not gonna say he's gonna be a bad AEW World Champion or anything like that. He's 25-26, it's a new company like AEW, you can, of course, give him the ball and run with it, but I want this guy to get a little more time and do his work and do what he's doing right now, which is establishing himself as one of the best."

Terming him a "generational talent," Booker T added that when MJF eventually does win the AEW Championship, he could hold it for a mammoth two years:

"When he's gonna win it eventually, it's gonna take a while before you get it off him. I wouldn't want to put it on him too soon. I don't want to put on him so soon because he could be one of those generational talent who could hold the belt for two years straight."

Recently, Ric Flair compared MJF to himself

It's no secret that many wrestling veterans are in awe of MJF's exceptional talent. One among them is Ric Flair. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about the comparisons between MJF and Rowdy Roddy Piper.

The Nature Boy stated that, unlike others, he sees more of himself in MJF than Roddy Piper. Here's what Ric Flair said:

"Roddy was just boom boom boom boom, I don’t see much Roddy in him, I see more me than Roddy. I’m not taking anything away from Roddy, you asked me who I see more of in him. Roddy didn’t brag about his clothes and stuff like that."
You’re all puppets and I’m pulling the strings. #Betterthanyou https://t.co/CN1NDzdcbp

If MJF beats CM Punk, it wouldn't be a surprise to see AEW push him straight into the main event picture, possibly in a feud with Hangman Page over the AEW Championship.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Do you agree with Booker T's assessment of why MJF shouldn't win the AEW Championship right now? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी