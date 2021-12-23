"I don't see Roddy in him, I see more me" - Ric Flair compares top AEW star to a young version of himself

Ric Flair recently heaped praise on AEW's MJF on his podcast 'Woooo Nation Uncensored'.

The Nature Boy was asked about his opinions on MJF and whether or not he sees shades of Flair's contemporary 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper. Flair disagreed with the sentiment, instead stating that he sees more of a younger version of himself in the Dynamite Diamond Ring holder.

Here's what Ric Flair had to say:

"Roddy was just boom boom boom boom, I don’t see much Roddy in him, I see more me than Roddy. I’m not taking anything away from Roddy, you asked me who I see more of in him. Roddy didn’t brag about his clothes and stuff like that. This kid is, which makes him different, he’s talking about material things or he implies that he has the material things that other people don’t. That really p****s people off especially when it’s the truth."

Flair also praised MJF's work as a heel and the fact that he never breaks character and never attempts to be cheered. This is truly something that has been lost since Flair's prime back in the 1980s.

The Nature Boy also went on to passionately explain one of his biggest pet peeves in the wrestling business: heels signing autographs.

"If I saw that kid signing an autograph out in the parking lot at the building I’d never talk to him again. He’s so damn good at what he’s doing and it really catches my attention but I’ve seen too many guys in the business go out and be a heel on TV and after they’re out in the parking lot signing autographs," admitted Flair.

Friedman has become one of the true talking points since the inception of AEW, declaring himself as one of the 'Four Pillars of AEW' alongside Jungle Boy, Darby Allin and the current AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

With all of these men being so young, it is clear to see that the future is bright for All Elite Wrestling.

MJF will be in action on AEW Dynamite this week

MJF has been trading verbal barbs with fellow AEW star CM Punk for the past few weeks. This week on the 'Holiday Bash' edition of AEW Dynamite, they will finally get their hands on each other.

MJF will be teaming with fellow Pinnacle stablemates FTR to take on the all-star team of Punk, Sting and Darby Allin. It may not have been the one-on-one contest that fans have been clamoring for, but it promises to be a phenomenal bout.

