"If they stop running" - WWE legend Booker T teases a dream match with two AEW Stars 

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has teased a dream match with top AEW tag team FTR.

Like FTR, Booker T enjoyed tremendous success in tag team wrestling. He captured the WCW World tag titles with his brother Stevie Ray a staggering 10 times, and once more alongside Test. He also held the WWE tag titles thrice and had a single reign with TNA tag titles.

Possibly more so than titles, FTR collects dream matches with legendary tag teams, having faced the Young Bucks, the Briscoes, and the Rock N' Roll Express in 2022 alone. However, according to Booker T via Twitter, it's the AEW duo getting in the way of any dream match against himself and his brother.

Booker recently took to Twitter to make what is perhaps a jovial dig at Dax and Cash. When asked by a fan whether he would engage FTR in a dream match, the WWE Hall of Famer declared that the All Elite stars would have to stop ducking him first:

"If they stop running," Booker T via Twitter.

FTR have shown no fear of competition lately, even battling Roppongi Vice and United Empire in a winner-takes-all three-way for the ROH and IWGP tag titles. The 'Top Guys' won that bout and seem to have their eyes set on the AEW Tag Team Championships currently held by The Young Bucks.

FTR head to AEW's sister promotion to defend their tag titles next

As previously mentioned, FTR battled the Briscoes earlier this year. Their much-anticipated clash came at Supercard of Honor, the first event for the promotion since it was acquired by All Elite president Tony Khan.

The revered bout between the two saw the Briscoes lose their ROH tag titles in a match that became instantly popular with fans, critics and peers alike. The two teams will meet again for the same prize at Death Before Dishonor on July 23rd.

A current AEW star reveals how he was allowed to appear on WWE TV this past month right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far