"It's something they should have known before" - WWE legend shares honest thoughts about Brian Kendrick-AEW controversy

Booker T recently shared his take on AEW announcing Brian Kendrick and withdrawing him from this week's Dynamite after his controversial comments from the past surfaced on the internet.

Kendrick was recently granted his release from WWE, after which AEW announced his debut against Jon Moxley on Wednesday's show.

However, a few hours before the episode aired, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion's past tweets went viral, resulting in massive fan backlash. AEW President Tony Khan then announced Kendrick's removal from the show.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP. We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T stated that Tony Khan should have unearthed Kendrick's past before announcing him to appear on Dynamite.

He believed the promotion's decision to book Kendrick for the show was rushed and intended to be a jab at WWE. In conclusion, Booker T explained that though AEW made the right decision by withdrawing Brian Kendrick from Dynamite, they should have been more careful and aware.

"I don't blame AEW for pulling the plug on this thing, but it's something they have should have known before advertising this guy. Because you know it looks like a jab on WWE, immediately putting him on as soon as he got released (from WWE). But then, you get egg on your face like this. I agree with them (All Elite Wrestling) 100%, but it's something they should have known before about Brian Kendrick before they actually started advertising him as one of their guys," said Booker T ( From 41:18 - 41:56)

Brian Kendrick apologized after his AEW debut was scrapped

Soon after Tony Khan canceled his debut, Brian Kendrick took to Twitter to apologize for his comments. The former WWE star accepted that his past views have caused long-lasting damage and that he "crossed the line."

Furthermore, Kendrick added that he would regret his actions for the rest of his life.

Brian Kendrick @mrbriankendrick I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line. I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line.

Following his scrapped debut, Wheeler Yuta stepped up to face Jon Moxley in the opening contest of Dynamite. As expected, the former WWE Champion had it fairly easy against the Best Friends' member, except for a few moments where Yuta legitimately came close to causing an upset.

