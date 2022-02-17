"I'm sure there were cracks in the foundation" -WWE Hall of Famer addresses Cody Rhodes' unexpected AEW departure  

Booker T recently opened up about Cody Rhodes' shocking AEW exit a couple of days back, which continues to be one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling.

Several reasons were cited for The American Nightmare's sudden departure, including financial disagreements over his new contract with Tony Khan.

Moreover, Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes also departed All Elite Wrestling, with the former TNT Champion rumored to be WWE-bound at the moment.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T explained that considering so many people were in charge when AEW began, some "cracks" were bound to emerge eventually. He added that it's not fair to imagine everything would go smoothly when a room has more than one decision-maker.

"Sooner or later, somebody is gonna get ticked off about something, I don't know what it was, but there's no way you could have that many people in charge and expect everything to go right. It's not gonna play out well at the end of the day. So I think there might be some friction between, as I said when you get so many involved, somebody could get pissed off, and somebody hears about it. And I'm sure somebody heard something, there were some rumblings, I'm sure there were some cracks in the foundation of how happy everyone was from the inception to now," said Booker T (From 11:20 - 12:00)

Booker T was "surprised" but not shocked with Cody Rhodes' situation

Booker T also stated that since he has been in the wrestling business for more than three decades now, rarely any developments shock him.

Similarly, even Cody's AEW exit didn't come as a shock but as a "surprise" to the former WCW Champion as The American Nightmare had been one of the promotion's founders.

He added that it's unusual to see someone (Cody Rhodes) walk away from something (AEW) they helped build from scratch.

"But I'm surprised just because I thought Cody Rhodes was of those guys who just kicked AEW off, I thought he was pretty much one of the founders, so to speak, him and The Young Bucks. I literally thought Cody Rhodes was one of the creators, and you never think a guy who creates something and then goes away. You never see that coming, but I'm again surprised about it not shocked with the Cody thing," said Booker T. (From 3:22 - 4:10)

It'll be interesting to see if WWE can lure Cody Rhodes with a big-money contract and have him join the company in time for WrestleMania 38.

Do you agree with Booker T's assessment of what possibly led to Cody Rhodes' AEW departure? Sound off in the comments section below.

