Potential date revealed for Cody Rhodes’ WWE return - reports

The news of Cody Rhodes' potential return to WWE has been groundbreaking. If it truly comes to fruition, it would be the starting point of the AEW to WWE defections, which will impact the ongoing competition quite a bit.

Now, his potential return date has been revealed as well. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has reported that Rhodes could start filming segments for his huge WWE return at the Performance Center starting this weekend (19-20 February).

Barrasso also noted that Rhodes could also plan to swerve the wrestling industry, ala Brian Pillman turning down WCW to sign with WWE, which would be massive. However, he explained that the scenario is highly unlikely, saying:

"As for what happens next with Cody, it’s important to remember that this is the pro wrestling business. Were this part of a major swerve—a modern-day Brian Pillman duping WCW to sign with WWE—and Rhodes remains with AEW, it would be a massive story. But that is extremely unlikely. Every indication is that his next destination is WWE, potentially even as soon as filming segments at the Performance Center this weekend. And while Rhodes would add value to this year’s WrestleMania, he would also be a major reveal on the Raw immediately following ’Mania," Barrasso reported.

What WrestleMania plans could Vince McMahon have for Cody Rhodes?

Wade Keller of PWTorch has reported that Vince McMahon favors Cody Rhodes returning to WWE and intends to push him.

Wade Keller is convinced that Rhodes is headed back to WWE and Vince McMahon is ready to push him to the top. He added that Vince is quite interested in putting Rhodes on WrestleMania and that he'll be handed scripted promos to decide if he wants to maintain his push.

"Cody and WWE haven’t confirmed it but Cody is going to WWE and he’s going to get a big push. Vince McMahon is going to treat this as a big deal. Everybody I talked to thinks Vince loves the idea of acquiring a co-founder and EVP and, you know, main event wrestler," said Keller.

Since Rhodes' exit from AEW happened due to rumored financial disputes, the professional wrestling industry has all eyes on him to make his next move.

