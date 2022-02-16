Vince McMahon's plans for Cody Rhodes, potential WrestleMania match - Reports

Vince McMahon wants push Cody Rhodes upon his rumored WWE return, as per the latest report by Wade Keller.

Rhodes' AEW exit took the world of professional wrestling by storm. Many insiders believe he is on his way back to WWE.

Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting that Cody Rhodes is all set to make his return to WWE and Vince McMahon is going to give him a major push.

"Cody and WWE haven’t confirmed it but Cody is going to WWE and he’s going to get a big push. Vince McMahon is going to treat this as a big deal. Everybody I talked to thinks Vince loves the idea of acquiring a co-founder and EVP and, you know, main event wrestler," said Keller. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Keller added that McMahon is interested in taking advantage of Cody's star power and wants to make money off it. This might result in the former TNT Champion getting a major match at WrestleMania 38.

Keller further stated that he fully expects Rhodes to be featured at WrestleMania. He also said Cody will be given scripted promos and it's completely up to him to maintain the push that WWE will give him in the beginning.

Cody Rhodes didn't achieve main event status during his previous run in Vince McMahon's company

Cody Rhodes remained a mid-card act during the entirety of his previous WWE run. He did quite well when he donned played a deranged character. Prior to that, he impressed fans with the "Dashing" Cody Rhodes gimmick. Rhodes was given the character of Stardust later in his career. The character didn't work and Cody later blamed himself for its failure.

Cody Rhodes won the Intercontinental title on two occasions during his WWE run. He also won the Tag Team title six times. It remains to be seen what McMahon has in store for him if he ends up making a return on the road to WrestleMania 38.

