Booker T thinks he knows the secret behind Sting's performances at 64, reacts to recent AEW spot

Recently, Booker T revealed what he thinks is the secret behind Sting being able to perform when most of the wrestlers around his age have already retired from the ring.

The Vigilante is 64 years old and still performing inside the square circle. He recently had a match alongside Darby Allin where the duo faced Big Bill and Ricky Starks to win the AEW Tag Team Champion.

Despite being active in the ring for around four decades, the 64-year-old legend didn’t disappoint the fans even slightly when it came to his performance during the match.

While speaking in his Hall of Fame podcast‌, Booker T reacted to The Icon jumping off the stands. The 5x WCW World Champion even talked about how Sting is capable of doing such hard stuff, even at 64.

“I gotta give him a lot of credit for going out the way he's going out, after the doctor said he'll never do this again. I don't know how Sting’s going to be feeling after this thing after this run is over with, but‌ definitely, I must say, this is like a high-power thing. God has definitely been on his side in this last run. God has really been on his side. They always talk about the power of prayer man and I must say in this situation right here that's the only thing I could attribute to Sting’s last run is God is‌ literally on his side and guides him through this thing.” [From 16:21 to 17:02]

Sting and Darby Allin were attacked on Dynamite

Sting won his first title in over a decade on Dynamite this week. His sons were also present in the arena to join his celebrations following the AEW Tag Team Championship victory. However, the WCW legend’s celebrations didn’t last for long as The Young Bucks launched an attack on him and Darby Allin.

The Jackson brothers crashed The Vigilante’s victory party and beat the new Tag Champions so mercilessly that their white suits were painted crimson. Matthew and Nicolas even attacked the WCW legend’s sons. It was a brutal sight to witness, and The Young Bucks enjoyed every bit of it.

