"He's not doing anything significant" - Booker T urges top AEW star to return to WWE

WWE is apparently a better place for two AEW stars, according to Hall of Famer Booker T.

Since its inception, AEW has promoted several homegrown performers like Hangman Adam Page and Darby Allin. However, many stars from the Stamford-based company were also recruited, helping All Elite Wrestling reach a wider audience.

With the company's roster rapidly growing over time, some wrestlers have received more screentime and meaningful storylines than others.

Speaking on the topic on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his desire to see Andrade El Idolo return to WWE. Furthermore, he also mentioned Wardlow as a bright prospect for the Stamford-based organization.

"I'd love to see Wardlow, as well as Andrade, come back to WWE because he's not doing anything significant in AEW — not saying that he's not going out and performing," Booker T said. "He's performing, but you think about Andrade in WWE, and he had some star on him. He had some upside, but I don't know. I could be wrong about this; I could be wrong," (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Andrade El Idolo is currently involved in a feud against the Lucha Bros. It remains to be seen if he can prevail over the tandem and potentially elevate his status in the promotion.

Andrade recently teamed up with WWE legend Ric Flair

The much-awaited Ric Flair's last match took place last month on July 31 as The Nature Boy and Andrade locked horns with Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Despite concerns over Flair's health heading into the contest, the 73-year-old veteran put on a memorable performance. In the final stages of the bout, the Hall of Famer applied the Figure-Four Leglock to Jarrett to secure the victory for his team.

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg ric flair winning his last match with a figure four leg lock while laying on his back because he was unable to sit up ric flair winning his last match with a figure four leg lock while laying on his back because he was unable to sit up https://t.co/d1Sf6iHj5J

The Mexican star certainly etched his name in history by being a part of the iconic match. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he will continue to work with Ric Flair in some capacity in the future.

Do you think Andrade and Wardlow should join AEW's biggest competitor? Sound off in the comments below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh