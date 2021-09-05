WWE Hall of Famer doesn't want Adam Cole to sign with AEW immediately

With Adam Cole's WWE contract reportedly having expired a short while ago, there have been rumors suggesting that the former NXT Champion will sign for AEW soon. Booker T recently addressed these rumors on his Hall of Fame podcast.

As per Booker T, Adam Cole should consider delaying his debut for AEW because he should not immediately follow CM Punk and Daniel Bryan into the promotion. The two-time Hall of Famer advised that Cole should take his time and only sign with AEW after the Daniel Bryan news has done the rounds so his debut can have the maximum impact:

"For instance, if he was to come to AEW, after the CM Punk news for the last week and of course it is rumored that Daniel Bryan will be making his debut sometime soon... that's going to be another cycle of news - Daniel Byran making his debut. I think to jump in right behind those guys, it can't help you, you know what I mean? A little bit of time, a little bit of space in between, definitely I think would help him - go to Japan, work over there for a little while and then make a huge Y2J entrance, like he did back in the day and pop the whole crowd. Definitely like I said, he has got a bright future," said Booker T.

The next big AEW debut is set to be Daniel Bryan

As mentioned by Booker T, the next big AEW debut is set to be that of Daniel Bryan later tonight at All Out. Although this hasn't been confirmed by AEW for obvious reasons, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline said that he was "99.99%" sure that the debut would be taking place tonight.

While Bryan's AEW debut was originally set for the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 22nd, it has reportedly been brought up because of internal concerns regarding rising COVID numbers.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Hall of Fame podcast.

