"I would love to see that happen" - Wrestling legend wants top AEW star to jump ship to WWE and face Sheamus in a dream match

Booker T wants to see MJF swap AEW for WWE so that he can square off with Sheamus.

Sheamus and MJF spent yesterday going back and forth on social media. The Irishman made reference to the AEW star during an interaction with Happy Corbin, with MJF only too happy to retort and dub the Celtic Warrior sad. That was by no means the end of their exchange as the pair continued to swap quips and jibes.

Speaking during his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T made it clear that he wants to see the pair settle their differences in a WWE ring:

"I would love to see the two of them in the ring. I'm talking about a wrestling match. I don't want anybody out there to say I want MJF and Sheamus to actually go out and have a fight or anything like that, but I would love to see those two in the ring man, and for that to happen, MJF is gonna have to make a move over to WWE and me personally, I would love to see that happen ... MJF is a guy that's got my attention." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

MJF has made it abundantly clear during his AEW tenure that a move to WWE would suit him. He has even dubbed himself the 'bidding war of 2024' in reference to his current contract's expiration. Perhaps Sheamus could greet the Long Islander if the move does ever manifest.

MJF is due a shot at the AEW World title following All Out

MJF has also spent some time bemoaning the terms of his current deal with Tony Khan's promotion. He even walked away from the promotion, after demanding to be fired and calling Khan a "f*cking mark" during the Dynamite following Double or Nothing.

It would appear the boss smoothed things over with MJF, at least for the time being, as he made his return at All Out to win the Casino Ladder Match. With the win, he has a future shot at the world title, and his opponent is to be determined next week during Dynamite as Jon Moxley faces Bryan Danielson.

As much as fans can pine for a clash between the two, it's extremely unlikely that either will be making the switch soon enough to enable a clash.

Would you like to see Sheamus vs MJF? Should it happen in WWE or AEW? Discuss the matter in the comments below.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far