"It only took you a decade" - AEW Star MJF engages in a Twitter spat with WWE SmackDown Superstar before proposing to his girlfriend

AEW Star MJF pulled double-duty tonight with getting engaged to his long-time girlfriend Naomi as well as engaging in a Twitter spat with Sheamus.

Sheamus and MJF went back-and-forth after the former took a subtle dig at the latter in interaction with Happy Corbin. In response, MJF simply retorted to call the Irishman 'sad', provoking a GIF reply of an iconic Conor McGregor quote, 'Who the fook is that guy?'

Never one to back down from a promo showdown, the Long Islander gave the Celtic Warrior a taste of what he could be getting if he plied his trade in AEW:

"The guy you alluded to. Stop now or I'm gonna devour you. You can rock 6 inch lifts and play top guy, but you've been handed the ball multiple times and fell. I'm glad you're having a resurgence and finally figured out how to get over. It only took you a decade. Took me 1 day," MJF tweeted.

Sheamus and MJF have both enjoyed good times in their respective promotions. The Irishman challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at Clash at the Castle in what has become a critically acclaimed contest. Although unsuccessful in his challenge.

MJF, on the other hand, ended months of uncertainty to win the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out.

The back-and-forth between the AEW and WWE stars continued

Sheamus would reply to the Long Islander, posting a GIF of Chris Jericho during his 2016-17 run. At the time, Jericho donned an iconic scarf that would be worth, in his words, thousands of dollars.

However, MJF made it clear that he did not buy Jericho as the star being referenced to begin with. He also backed Corbin to beat Sheamus.

Declaring himself as the bidding war of 2024, referencing his contract expiration and supposed desire to switch to WWE, perhaps fans may one day see this Twitter spat morph into an actual feud.

Should Sheamus and MJF settle things in the ring? Would that be something of interest to you? Let us know in the comments below.

