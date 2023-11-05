Booker T wants Sting to face former WWE Intercontinental Champion after 12 years in his retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T suggested the idea of Sting taking on his former rival and legendary wrestler in his retirement match since both stars are signed to AEW now.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion in question is The Nature Boy, Ric Flair. Flair recently made his first-ever AEW appearance after Sting announced that he would retire after the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. It was later revealed that Ric had signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

The speculations regarding The Icon's last match have been running wild as well. Meanwhile, the five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Booker T, expressed his idea, saying that The Vigilante should take on the 74-year-old Flair in his last match after over a decade before hanging his boots.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast recently, Booker T stated the following:

“You know what? I think that might be the perfect send off. Let’s do it. I mean, Ric Flair, Sting, you know one for old time sake. Let’s go out there and do it just one last time. Let’s walk that aisle one last time. Let’s style and profile, woo, one more time. Limousine riding, jet fling, woo, son of a gun. If that was to happen, just like Ric Flair’s last last match, I think it had eight or 9,000 people that showed up." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Booker T thinks Sting vs. Ric Flair would pull a bigger audience

The WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also reflected on how Ric Flair and Sting could pull a large audience for AEW by stepping in the ring together one last time.

Here is what Booker T said:

"If Ric Flair and Sting stepped in the ring one more time, they may have 20,000 people. 20,000 might want to come out and witness that spectacle just one more time. Just one more time Ric Flair makes that walk down the aisle just one more time with the Stinger, one more time, not just the Crow Sting. I think if you’re gonna do it, he got to go back to the old Sting (surfer Sting).” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Ric Flair has signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion, and his being The Icon's last opponent seems like a possibility. Henceforth, only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the WWE Hall of Famers.

