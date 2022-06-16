"They do share some responsibility" – WWE Legend weighs in on AEW's handling of Jeff Hardy's DUI arrest

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed his thoughts about the recent situation regarding Jeff Hardy and his arrest on June 13, 2022.

Jeff Hardy was pulled over by police in Volusia County, Florida, on June 13, 2022. He was arrested for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

He was jailed the same day but released after posting a $3,500 bond. Hardy hasn't made any public appearances or statements since the arrest.

His BAC levels were 0.294, then 0.291.



fightful.com/wrestling/jeff… Per the arrest report, there were issues pulling Jeff Hardy over, getting him to respond, and even getting him to put the car in park. The officer claimed the car even rolled forward at one pointHis BAC levels were 0.294, then 0.291. Per the arrest report, there were issues pulling Jeff Hardy over, getting him to respond, and even getting him to put the car in park. The officer claimed the car even rolled forward at one pointHis BAC levels were 0.294, then 0.291. fightful.com/wrestling/jeff…

Many have shared their thoughts on the situation, with Booker T suggesting AEW needs to take responsibility for what happened to the former WWE Champion. Here's what he had to say on his Hall of Fame podcast:

“They do share some responsibility, how little that responsibility may be, but some I do believe they are-should hold some responsibility.” (from 16:35 to 16:51)

Booker added that anyone tempted to post negative messages on social media about Hardy needs to think twice as it can have a serious impact on people:

“Now I see comments on social media about Jeff Hardy, “he’s a loser,” you know, “he should've never have gotten the chance,” you know, what I mean, “it’s all on Jeff Hardy,” “this is his fault.” This is the same guy that went out there and broke himself for you guys, literally broke himself, and I just want to say the guys out there spewing certain comments about Jeff Hardy, you just need to stop and think for one second what they’re talking about, just for one second. You know, I know there are a lot of people out there who love AEW and whatnot, and I said AEW bears some responsibility for this situation, and I really feel that way.” (from 14:31 to 15:28)

Jeff Hardy has since been suspended without pay from AEW

In light of the arrest, AEW President Tony Khan posted a statement to the official All Elite Wrestling Twitter account explaining Jeff's position in the company. While Jeff won't be fired, he'll be suspended without pay and won't be able to return until he undergoes treatment for abuse issues.

At the time of writing, there's no indication of what this means for Jeff's brother Matt Hardy, who's still scheduled to appear at this weekend's TripleMania event for AAA with a different partner.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling hopes Jeff Hardy gets help and soon returns.

