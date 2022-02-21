Booker T weighs in on whether CM Punk and Bryan Danielson's AEW arrival made the same impact as The Outsiders (Exclusive) 

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson's surprising arrival at AEW last year instigated every wrestling enthusiast to reminisce about the midst of the 1990s event when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, who used to go by The Outsiders, left WWE for WCW.

This comparison has received a mixed response from wrestling fans and veterans alike. Booker T, who recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, also shared his thoughts on the matter.

The WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Danielson and Punk have made the same impact as Hall and Nash did back in the day. However, Booker T does believe the younger generation sees Danielson and Punk as modern-day versions of The Outsiders today because of their star power:

"I wouldn't say it had the same impact. But relatively to what's going on now to what was going on back then, CM Punk being a big star today. Bryan Danielson being a big star. Yes, in that aspect, it was kind of like that and the young generation today look at CM Punk and Bryan Danielson as their, you know, Hall and Nash today," Booker T said. [3:02-3:31]

The Straight Edge Superstar made his AEW debut on the second edition of Rampage in a sold-out arena solely based on rumors of the former WWE Superstar returning to pro wrestling.

Meanwhile, The American Dragon debuted alongside Adam Cole at All Out in one of the most memorable closing moments in the history of any pay-per-view.

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson will have marquee matches at AEW Revolution 2022

The upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view is shaping up to be a star-studded show. The second chapter of the long-running saga between MJF and Punk will be written when the two rivals collide in a Dogs Collar match.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson appears to be on a collision course with Jon Moxley after a failed attempt to convince the latter to form a tag team.

