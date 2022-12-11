"Botch" - Wrestling world split in two as Claudio Castagnoli defeats Chris Jericho at Final Battle 2022

On tonight's Ring of Honor: Final Battle pay-per-view, world champion Chris Jericho defended his title against Claudio Castagnoli in the main event. The two former WWE Superstars put on a spectacular fight, and in the end, the Swiss Superman managed to win the ROH World title for a second time.

The rivalry between The Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club has been going on for several months, and it seemingly came to an end at Final Battle.

After a back-and-forth for nearly 20 minutes, Chris Jericho looked to steal a victory after he attacked Castagnoli with a baseball bat. But somehow, the challenger came back into the contest and swung The Ocho continuously, forcing him to tap out.

This was an unexpected finish to the match, and the wrestling world was not happy with the conclusion. Some were convinced that The Ocho did not give up, and it was a bad call by the official:

Jayson @portinator0 @ringofhonor @ClaudioCSRO Jericho seriously tapped to the swing? RoH is a joke now. Christ. @ringofhonor @ClaudioCSRO Jericho seriously tapped to the swing? RoH is a joke now. Christ.

A few fans felt that Claudio was being booked badly by Tony Khan:

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @ringofhonor @ClaudioCSRO @WheelerYuta @itsjerrylynn @BRWrestling So, Tony Khan just waited our time by taking the belt off of Claudio and subtracting him from the vast majority of the ongoing story that Jericho dominated while barely interacting with Claudio until the very end. Only for Claudio to just win the belt back like that. @ringofhonor @ClaudioCSRO @WheelerYuta @itsjerrylynn @BRWrestling So, Tony Khan just waited our time by taking the belt off of Claudio and subtracting him from the vast majority of the ongoing story that Jericho dominated while barely interacting with Claudio until the very end. Only for Claudio to just win the belt back like that.

Cormack_9 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @CormackJK9 @ringofhonor @AEW @ClaudioCSRO @WheelerYuta @itsjerrylynn



Vince got slaughtered for his booking yet winning a 5th rate world championship is some improvement for his career



@BRWrestling This is the best Tony Khan can do with Cesaro? Vince got slaughtered for his booking yet winning a 5th rate world championship is some improvement for his career Absolute LOL.

People were glad to see the Blackpool Combat Club member dethrone Chris Jericho and win the title for the second time in his career:

Courtney_💜🖤 @CourtneySawicki @ringofhonor @ClaudioCSRO I knew there was no way HELL OF A MAYCH THOUGH!!! #ROHFinalBattle



@ClaudioCSRO was going to bow down to the #JerichoAppreciationSociety let alone be in their group THANK YOU CLAUDIO!!!! HELL OF A MAYCH THOUGH!!!

Apart from Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta of the BCC also became a two-time champion tonight by defeating Daniel Garcia to become the ROH Pure Champion.

What was your reaction to the Swiss Superman becoming a two-time ROH World Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

