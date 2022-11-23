"Both retire after having a match at 'Mania next year" - Wrestling fans want major AEW star to jump ship for a dream encounter with WWE legend Edge

Wrestling fans are known to try and will dream matches into existence, with the latest being a match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and AEW star Christian Cage.

Edge and Christian were at one point the most popular tag team in wrestling during WWE's famed Attitude Era, where they amassed seven tag team title reigns together before going their separate ways in 2001.

While their careers have constantly been intertwined in one way or another, Twitter account @IWCBookingBot, which generates random match scenarios for fans to discuss, put together this one, which has generated a lot of discourse online.

The match graphic has caused some fans to hope that the match between The Rated R Superstar and the Instant Classic will happen at some point, with suggestions of a retirement match between the two happening at WrestleMania 39 next year.

SpiralPoli 🏳️‍🌈 @HyperSonicPika @funnywrasslin @AllElitEST



Christian beats Edge in WWE



Edge beats Christian in AEW



Final match will be at a joint show where Christian finally gets his moment and beats Edge. They both shake hands and embrace and they do one more 5 Second Pose. @IWCBookingBot How about a best of 3Christian beats Edge in WWEEdge beats Christian in AEWFinal match will be at a joint show where Christian finally gets his moment and beats Edge. They both shake hands and embrace and they do one more 5 Second Pose. @funnywrasslin @AllElitEST @IWCBookingBot How about a best of 3Christian beats Edge in WWEEdge beats Christian in AEWFinal match will be at a joint show where Christian finally gets his moment and beats Edge. They both shake hands and embrace and they do one more 5 Second Pose.

Generation Why? Entertainment @Gen_Why_Ent @IWCBookingBot I hope Christian’s AEW deal is up by the time Edge wants to retire because if Edges last match isn’t Cena it should be Christian @IWCBookingBot I hope Christian’s AEW deal is up by the time Edge wants to retire because if Edges last match isn’t Cena it should be Christian

funnywrasslin @funnywrasslin @AllElitEST @IWCBookingBot Or how about Christian coming to wwe and both retire after having a match at mania next year. @AllElitEST @IWCBookingBot Or how about Christian coming to wwe and both retire after having a match at mania next year.

Emile @eml_meister Wrestling Match Bot @IWCBookingBot https://t.co/yqDU3BmH1q I really wish we can get one more match between these two before one of them retires for good. The fact that they were able to return to wrestling is nothing short of a miracle. twitter.com/iwcbookingbot/… I really wish we can get one more match between these two before one of them retires for good. The fact that they were able to return to wrestling is nothing short of a miracle. twitter.com/iwcbookingbot/…

Will the former tag team champions ever have one more match against each other? Only time will tell!

Christian Cage has only ever beaten Edge once in singles action

While younger fans may see Edge vs. Christian Cage as an inter-promotional dream match between WWE and AEW, older fans will remember that despite being one of the greatest tag teams in history, both men hated each other at one point.

This point came during the infamous 2001 invasion storyline between WWE and the WCW/ECW alliance when Christian defected to The Alliance in an attempt to outshine his former partner.

This led to the two men fighting over the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which also saw Christian pick up his only televised singles win over Edge at the 2001 Unforgiven pay-per-view.

The Rated R Superstar would get his revenge on his former partner in October 2001 by beating Christian in both a ladder match and a steel cage match at the No Mercy and Rebellion pay-per-views, respectively.

