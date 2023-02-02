Bounty of insane amount issued to take 5-time WWE World Champion out

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, the next opponent for former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson was announced. It was two-time ROH World Champion Rush. He was also offered a huge sum of cash to take out The American Dragon.

For the past couple of weeks, Danielson had been wrestling in a series of matches that he needed to win. If he continues the winning streak up until February 16th, he will get an AEW World title shot against MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view in an Iron Man match on March 5th.

On tonight's episode, Bryan Danielson wrestled former WWE Superstar Timothy Thatcher, who made his AEW debut. Despite MJF's efforts to distract the American Dragon, Danielson managed to hit his signature running knee-strike on Thatcher for the pinfall victory.

MJF wanted to make sure that the American Dragon's success came to an end. Thus he chose two-time ROH World Champion Rush to get the job done. He offered a briefcase filled with cash as a form of motivation for the Luchador to take out Danielson once in for all.

Next week on Dynamite, MJF will wrestle Konosuke Takeshita for the first time in his career but will also have his eyes on the multi-time WWE Champion's match against Rush.

Do you think Bryan Danielson can overcome the odds next week on Dynamite? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes