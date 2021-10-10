"Boxing has suddenly become great again" - AEW star Chris Jericho reacts to Fury vs Wilder 3

Chris Jericho has congratulated Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder after the pair put out an incredible trilogy fight. The two heavyweight boxers went toe-to-toe for the third and presumably final time.

In what will go down as one of the greatest boxing matches of all time, fans saw Fury knocking out Wilder in the 11th round of their fight to get his hand raised once again.

Taking to Twitter, the former AEW World Champion wrote that both Fury and Wilder should be proud of themselves and suddenly, boxing has become great again.

Here's what Chris Jericho wrote on Twitter:

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Congrats to @Tyson_Fury @BronzeBomber on an excellent fight tonight!! Both of you cats should be proud...and meanwhile we’ve still got an undefeated world champion!!! Boxing has suddenly become great again! Congrats to @Tyson_Fury & @BronzeBomber on an excellent fight tonight!! Both of you cats should be proud...and meanwhile we’ve still got an undefeated world champion!!! Boxing has suddenly become great again!

Chris Jericho's next big challenge in AEW will be against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos. JDS will team up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to make his pro wrestling debut.

The former AEW World Champion will have Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager as his tag team partners. However, the X-factor for Dos Santos' team will be the presence of Jorge Masvidal. The UFC star will be at ringside to watch JDS in action, along with Dan Lambert.

At AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Lambert and ATT set their sights on The Inner Circle. The likes of JDS, Paige VanZant, and Austin Vanderford attacked Jericho and Hager after their match against Men of the Year. To make matters worse, 'Gamebred' even hit Jericho with a running, flying knee.

In the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, ATT attacked Sammy Guevara after his successful TNT Championship defense against Bobby Fish. This led to a massive brawl between them and the Inner Circle. Soon after, AEW confirmed the upcoming six-man tag team match, which is set to take place in Miami.

