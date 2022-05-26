Brand new TNT Title to be unveiled on AEW Rampage

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite featured a segment between the Men of the Year, in which Dan Lambert promised to reveal a new TNT Title this week on Rampage.

Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian recently allied to vandalize Scorpio Sky's title belt on camera. This prompted an enraged response from Sky, who seemed powerless to prevent the destruction. Their feud has been brewing for quite some time now as Kazarian faced Sky in a losing effort for the TNT Championship a few weeks ago.

Following last week's destruction of the title, Lambert taunted Sammy Guevara and his partners for their apparent stupidity while promising Scorpio Sky a new belt. Lambert added that the new title will be made with a personal touch for the champion.

Tune in NOW to Seems we have a new TNT Belt to be presented to TNT Champion @scorpiosky this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! Seems we have a new TNT Belt to be presented to TNT Champion @scorpiosky this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/V50rZ9Xx0s

This new development may be the catalyst for another title match for either Frankie Kazarian or Sammy Guevara later on. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

Frankie Kazarian recently reacted to Scorpio Sky betraying him on AEW

While Scorpio's former tag team partner got a shot at the TNT Title against him, the match did not go smoothly for the latter.

During the fight, Ethan Page and Dan Lambert interfered to provide an advantage to Sky. While the reigning TNT Champion seemed unhappy with the interruption, he eventually took it in stride and took out Frankie Kazarian.

Kazarian opened up about the betrayal in a video posted on AEW's official Twitter handle. He then reacted to the tweet by stating that betrayals never come from enemies.

"The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies," Kazarian wrote.

Kazarian has seemingly allied with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti for the time being. Only time will tell how things will turn out when the new AEW TNT Title is revealed soon.

