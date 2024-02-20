Brandi Rhodes breaks silence after The Bloodline helps hand Cody Rhodes his first pinfall loss since WrestleMania 39

Brandi Rhodes has reacted to Cody Rhodes' loss on Monday Night RAW against Drew McIntyre.

On the latest episode of RAW, the American Nightmare was scheduled to face Drew McIntyre in the opening segment. The match saw both the stars go toe-to-toe and hard-hitting maneuvers.

During the climax of the bout, the Bloodline's Jimmy Uso distracted Cody while Solo Sikoa spiked the latter's throat. This helped the Scottish Warrior to pick up the victory.

After Jimmy and Solo cost Cody the match, Brandi Rhodes seemingly put the stable under notice on Twitter with an image that said. "cheaters."

"The Bloodline." she wrote in the caption.

Expand Tweet

This message could be a major hint to tease her comeback at the Stamford-based promotion. Brandi Rhodes is a former AEW star who wrestled a handful of matches in the company. She left with Cody Rhodes in 2022.

Also, it should be noted this was the first time since WrestleMania 39 that Cody has lost a singles match via pinfall. His second loss in one-on-one action came against Brock Lesnar after he passed out at Night of Champions in May 2023.

It will be interesting to see if this defeat affects the 2024 Royal Rumble winner ahead of his WrestleMania main event against Bloodline.