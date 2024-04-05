Brandi Rhodes fires shots at AEW after Cody Rhodes praises the company

Brandi Rhodes didn't hold back while sharing her honest thoughts about her and her husband Cody Rhodes' AEW exit back in 2022.

Cody and Brandi were integral parts of All Elite Wrestling's formation and were destined to remain with the promotion for many years to come. However, as fate would have it, the two shockingly left the company in 2022, following which The American Nightmare made his way back to WWE. Brandi Rhodes, on the other hand, has stayed away from the limelight ever since.

In a recent chat with Progress News, Brandi shed light on leaving Tony Khan's promotion alongside her husband. The former WWE star explained that she witnessed AEW going in a different direction than what she had envisioned.

“What I feared with that company, I was seeing before my eyes. When you start to see things drift from the original vision and … I’ve seen this happen before, then you start to (think) this may not be what we thought it was," said Brandi Rhodes.

Brandi's comments have come in the wake of Cody Rhodes praising AEW during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, where he spoke fondly of The Elite.

Cody Rhodes was not happy with how Brandi Rhodes was treated after their AEW exit

In the aforementioned interview, The American Nightmare explained that he was displeased with the vitriol Brandi Rhodes faced after the couple left All Elite Wrestling. Cody also highlighted the many contributions Brandi had made to the promotion, both on TV and behind the scenes, during her tenure.

"That woman [Brandi Rhodes] got hugely scapegoated and hugely, just misinformation, and everyone knows who they are that was involved, and if ever there was a moment for her to feel like a princess and feel like somebody who did a lot more for wrestling, there's so many people working for AEW, she was the one who said their name and wanted to keep them in the fold when something went wrong."

Brandi Rhodes is expected to be in attendance at WrestleMania 40, where Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

