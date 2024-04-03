Cody Rhodes breaks silence on CM Punk calling Tony Khan a "clown"

Cody Rhodes just commented on CM Punk's recent interview where he called Tony Khan a "clown".

CM Punk's relationship with AEW ended in controversy after a couple of backstage incidents that resulted in his firing. Following that chapter, he made his return to WWE but he still hasn't forgotten about his time in AEW. During a recent interview on the MMA Hour, Punk was critical of Tony Khan and the Jacksonville-based promotion. He even called his former boss a "clown". However, it doesn't seem like Cody feels the same way.

Cody Rhodes also appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. However, the American Nightmare didn't echo the same sentiments as CM Punk. He even went on to say he was proud of Tony Khan and what he has created.

"I am so proud of what was created. I am so proud of what it does to the industry overall. I have an unbelievable love in that locker room."

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes provides health update after brutal assault on RAW

This past Monday on RAW, Cody tried to get the jump on The Rock but it backfired as Roman Reigns returned to the arena to stop him. The Rock then took out his weight belt and whipped him and Seth Rollins multiple times.

During the same interview, the American Nightmare provided an update about his health condition following the attack.

"I got wrap-around from the weight belt, so there is a nasty welt right here [his ribs], other than that, I feel by Saturday and Sunday, I'll look myself a little bit. But yeah, leaving the ring on Monday was pretty... Those weight belts bring it. They bring it, not that I'd rather get hit a dress belt, but those weight belts are heavy. And it was my own, so insult to injury. But, just a flesh wound, that is all," said Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will finally be able to finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you agree with Cody Rhodes' comments? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion