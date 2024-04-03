Cody Rhodes gives health update following WWE RAW attack; shares wounds

Cody Rhodes took a beating from The Bloodline on this past Monday night's edition of WWE RAW. It was the final episode of the red brand before WrestleMania XL this weekend in Philadelphia.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match this past January and has selected Roman Reigns as his opponent. The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of last year's WrestleMania after Solo Sikoa interfered in the bout. The Rock and Reigns unleashed a brutal beatdown on Rhodes on RAW and The Brahma Bull whipped him several times with a belt.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Cody Rhodes was asked how he was feeling after the attack.

"I got wrap-around from the weight belt, so there is a nasty welt right here [his ribs], other than that, I feel by Saturday and Sunday, I'll look myself a little bit. But yeah, leaving the ring on Monday was pretty... Those weight belts bring it. They bring it, not that I'd rather get hit a dress belt, but those weight belts are heavy. And it was my own, so insult to injury. But, just a flesh wound, that is all," said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes on some WWE fans wanting to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

WWE seemingly wanted to have Roman Reigns battle The Rock at WrestleMania XL but changed plans after they received backlash from fans on social media, starting the "#WeWantCody" movement.

During his conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Cody Rhodes revealed that some fans would have preferred to see The Rock versus Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows. Rhodes added that he believes the "#WeWantCody" movement among fans got under The Great One's skin.

"I'm not going to explain this to The Rock by any means, I don't need to fill the air with positives about The Rock. But I can say this, I think it has really gotten under his skin. The whole #WeWantCody thing, the dislikes on the video, all of that. And I do not think he realizes that some of the people chanting diarrhea, Rocky su*ks, or die Rocky die, whatever it is. Some of them are wearing The Rock's merchandise. They still believe in The People's Champion being under The Final Boss, they just didn't want it at the expense of the investment, what we had been doing," said Rhodes.

The anticipation for WrestleMania XL is off the charts. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes finally finishes his story and dethrones Roman Reigns this weekend.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The MMA Hour with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

