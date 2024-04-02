4 ways Cody Rhodes could get back at The Rock and Roman Reigns on the final SmackDown before WWE WrestleMania 40

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW aired on the USA Network and it continued the epic rivalry involving Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Bloodline. Last week on WWE RAW, The Rock viciously attacked The American Nightmare, but Cody and Seth hoped to gain revenge this week.

Expecting an ambush, Cody was claimed to not be present at RAW but instead showed up at the end to fight The Rock. He had the upper hand until Roman Reigns showed up out of nowhere. From there, The Rock and Roman mercilessly beat both The Visionary and The American Nightmare with belts.

This is now two consecutive episodes of Monday Night RAW where Cody was brutally beaten and battered by members of The Bloodline. The fighting babyface keeps facing adversity, but he ultimately comes up short every time. However, that could change come Friday.

There is a chance that Cody will seek revenge come the final SmackDown before WrestleMania XL. There are a few things he could do to gain the upper hand over the stable. This article will look at a handful of ways Rhodes can get back at the dastardly heels.

Below are four ways Cody Rhodes could get back at The Rock and Roman Reigns on the final SmackDown before WWE WrestleMania XL.

#4. He could sneak attack Roman Reigns and The Rock

Sneak attacks seem to be all the rage with The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso lured Cody Rhodes into a trap on WWE RAW last week, which then saw The Rock show up and sneak attack The American Nightmare. Roman Reigns then did the same to Cody this week.

If Rhodes wants to hang with two dirty players, he needs to get down and use cheap tricks himself. While Cody is considered virtuous and one of the true good guys in WWE, Rhodes may have to abandon his morals and principles to get the upper hand over The Rock and Reigns.

On SmackDown this week, Cody may show up and attack both men from behind. If he rushes through the crowd with a chair, he could potentially take out both The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss before either man can see it coming.

#3. Cody Rhodes could whip The Rock with a belt on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is well known for carrying around a weight belt. The very weight belt has been used on him in the past, especially in All Elite Wrestling where he was notably whipped by it by MJF.

The Rock is also known for using Cody's belt lately. He promised to cover it in Cody's blood and he did exactly that last week. This week, The Rock and Roman Reigns used Cody's weight belt to brutally beat him and Seth Rollins. However, that could come back to haunt them.

The American Nightmare could show up on Friday Night SmackDown and attack both men with his weight belt. If Cody can get some good licks in, he can give the two Bloodline members a taste of what they put him through. Of course, if Seth Rollins were to help, it would be even sweeter revenge.

#2. He could take out Solo Sikoa before WrestleMania XL

Solo Sikoa is a member of The Bloodline. He first joined the Samoan faction at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 where he helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre. In the months and years since then, Solo has become The Enforcer and later the Tribal Heir of the stable.

Some believe that Sikoa has been a bit lost in the shuffle courtesy of Roman Reigns and The Rock taking over the spotlight in recent months, but Solo is still a threat. The powerful Samoan battled Seth Rollins in the main event of the latest episode of WWE RAW. He has also been a regular thorn in the side of both Seth and Cody.

The numbers advantage has constantly been in The Bloodline's favor. While Jey Uso can handle Jimmy Uso and both Seth and Cody can fight The Rock and Roman, Solo remains a problem.

In a way of getting revenge and potentially helping his chances at WrestleMania XL, Cody should try to take out Solo on SmackDown. He could go after Sikoa's leg and hopefully keep him out of action for the time being.

#1. Cody could destroy their vehicles

The Rock was around during the Attitude Era and though the period had many positives and negatives, it also had a few odd tropes. One of the weirdest WWE tropes of the era was the constant destruction of vehicles.

Stone Cold Steve Austin would destroy vehicles that belonged to the likes of The Rock, Triple H, and Vince McMahon. It was an Attitude Era move. Given how edgy the product has become lately, many fans are comparing this new era to WWE's biggest era of the late 1990s.

It may make sense for Cody to take insights from that period and take things to a different level on SmackDown. The American Nightmare could find Roman Reigns and The Rock's vehicles and destroy them. This could be done with another vehicle, a sledgehammer, or even with cement just like Austin did decades prior. This would be quality revenge for Cody, but also hilarious for fans to witness.

