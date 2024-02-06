3 ways WWE acknowledged the #WeWantCody trend on RAW

WWE seems to have acknowledged the #WeWantCody trend on the latest episode of RAW. For those unaware, the hashtag has been trending big time ever since The American Nightmare ceded his WrestleMania 40 spot to The Rock. It was the number-one trend during the show tonight.

Surprisingly, the Stamford-based company did not confirm the much-teased The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match-up for The Show of Shows, with commentator Michael Cole noting that fans will find out the direction for the two superstars at the WrestleMania XL Press Conference this Thursday.

Dave Meltzer also gave his thoughts on the Stamford-based promotion’s current program for Cody Rhodes. The veteran journalist said that the company wanted the same reception they got during the whole “Yes Movement” on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

With that being said, here are three ways WWE acknowledged the #WeWantCody trend on RAW.

#3. The Seth Rollins segment on RAW

Seth Rollins had approached Cody Rhodes with an open shot for the World Heavyweight Championship last week on RAW. The Visionary tried to persuade his longtime opponent to accept the challenge. He even referenced the late legend Dusty Rhodes in his promo.

Rollins would kick off the show tonight. The Visionary recognized the #WeWantCody trend that has been rampant on social media. He also referenced Roman Reigns’ jab towards him from last week’s episode of SmackDown with his own clapback.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura promo

Shinsuke Nakamura misted Cody Rhodes while he was arriving backstage following a WWE live event last night. The Stamford-based promotion announced that the two men would meet in a Bull Rope Match in the main event of RAW tonight.

The King of Strong Style talked about the #WeWantCody movement in his promo before promising to end The American Nightmare. The main event saw Cody defeat Nakamura to a huge pop from the crowd. However, he won’t be the last man standing as Drew McIntyre took him out with a Claymore Kick.

1. #WeWantCody signs were apparently handed to fans

Word on the internet is that WWE practically handed fans signs with #WeWantCody plastered all over for RAW this week. The cameras were quick to capture the signs during the opening segment of the red brand featuring Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre showed up during the closing moments of the segment. The Scottish Warrior told Cody to finish his story at WrestleMania 40. The exchange of words quickly turned physical after Drew attacked both Rollins and Rhodes.

