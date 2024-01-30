3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes should consider facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins wants Cody Rhodes to face him at WrestleMania 40. The Visionary interrupted The American Nightmare’s promo on RAW tonight. Rollins congratulated Rhodes on winning the back-to-back Men’s Royal Rumble matches.

The World Heavyweight Champion then cut straight to the chase. Rollins said Rhodes should face him for the world title because that’s what his father would’ve wanted. The Monday Night Messiah also took the opportunity to fire shots at Roman Reigns.

Rhodes didn’t decline the challenge but said he’ll think about it. While Rhodes versus Reigns II seems to be the direction for WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare now has an open challenge from his former opponent.

Here are three reasons why Cody Rhodes should consider facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40:

#3. Both men always bring out the best in each other

Seth Rollins was Cody Rhodes’ comeback opponent at WrestleMania 38. Together, they gave the WWE Universe a Match of the Year contender. They would run it back at WrestleMania, Backlash, and Hell in a Cell. The final match of the trilogy ended up being a five-star classic.

From a purely in-ring perspective, Rhodes vs. Rollins IV has the potential to be one of the greatest title matches of all time. Both men have incredible chemistry. While Rhodes versus Reigns is the better story, Rhodes versus Rollins is a standout from an in-ring perspective.

#2. No distractions for Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns has been the top champion since Payback 2020. The Head of the Table has continued to retain his title through controversial means.

Reigns has had help from The Usos and Solo Sikoa during his title defenses. His WrestleMania 39 win against Cody Rhodes was a direct result of distraction from Solo.

With Seth Rollins, distractions and disqualifications do not seem to be the case. The Visionary has proved to be a fighting champion. He’s fought his way to victory in almost every title defense he’s had since the RAW after Night of Champions 2023.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk isn’t happening at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins versus CM Punk was the direction for WrestleMania until The Straight Edge Superstar suffered a brutal injury. Punk tore his right triceps during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He announced he wouldn’t make it to WrestleMania 40 to potentially challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

With Punk out of the title picture, there’s only one superstar with enough star power and momentum to go after Rollins, and that’s Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare could take the title off of The Visionary to become the top champion on the red brand.

