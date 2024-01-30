Cody Rhodes left undecided; Roman Reigns challenge for WrestleMania not certain anymore

Cody Rhodes is unsure about challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 after what transpired tonight on WWE RAW.

Ever since returning to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has been on a roll. He won the 2023 Royal Rumble and main evented WrestleMania 39. He even had a feud with Brock Lesnar last year.

If that wasn't enough, Cody won the 2024 Royal Rumble as well and will now main event WrestleMania 40. After winning the Rumble, The American Nightmare made it clear that he would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Tonight on RAW, Cody addressed the WWE Universe for the first time since winning the Rumble. He said he needed the fans' support at the Royal Rumble, and he got it. However, Cody was interrupted by Seth Rollins.

Rollins said that Cody shouldn't challenge Reigns at The Show of Shows, and he should face him instead. The Visionary said that the World Heavyweight Championship has become the workhorse title in WWE. Rollins boldly stated that he was the guy and that they don't need Reigns at all.

Rollins then asked Cody what title he would like to challenge for at WrestleMania. Cody replied that he would think about it and left the ring.

It looks like Cody left looking more conflicted than he did when he won the Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see who The American Nightmare will choose to wrestle at WrestleMania.

Who do you think Cody Rhodes should challenge at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section.

