Surprising finish to Men's WWE Royal Rumble match: Controversial elimination, surprising returns and more

This year's men's Royal Rumble match ended in surprising fashion after a controversial elimination.

The 2024 Royal Rumble kicked off tonight from Florida. The show was one of the most anticipated Premium Live Events in recent memory. The talk of the town was the two Royal Rumble matches.

The Premium Live Event kicked off with the Women's Royal Rumble match. As promised, Bayley managed to win the Rumble match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania.

The men's Rumble match kicked off with a lot of interest as Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso started the match. It wasn't long until fans were greeted with another surprise as Andrade El Idolo returned as the number four entrant in the match.

During the match, a brawl broke out between the Final Testament, Bobby Lashley, and The Street Profits after Karrion Kross dragged down Lashley, thereby eliminating him in the process.

Bron Breakker had an impressive performance during his short stint in the Rumble. He eliminated Omos before he was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. Jey Uso was the most impressive, as he lasted 50 minutes before he was eliminated by Gunther.

The match came down to Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and CM Punk as the final three. Cody eliminated Gunther, much like last year. Then, Cody and Punk continued to have a singles match in the ring.

Just when it looked like Cody was out, Punk said that he didn't wait ten years to lose to Dusty [Rhodes] kid. This fired up The American Nightmare, who turned the tables on Punk and won the match.

With this win, Cody Rhodes has now won back-to-back Rumble matches, making it the first time in 26 years that someone has won consecutive Rumble wins.

