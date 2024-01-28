3-time Champion makes stunning return to WWE from TNA in the Women's Royal Rumble as the #2 entrant after Natalya

Natalya opened the proceedings at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. She seems to be a perfect fit for that spot, but fans in Tampa were treated to a surprise when a three-time Champion made a stunning return to WWE after nearly two years away.

There were a lot of rumors about two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and one-time Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi returning to WWE. It seemed to be a matter of "when" after the former Knockouts Champion announced that she was done with TNA less than a year after joining. She did, however, leave on very good terms.

The former Champion from Orlando made a stunning return to WWE at Royal Rumble at #2, with the crowd popping big for her. Naomi was clearly overcome with emotion upon her return in front of 40,000+ fans.

Interestingly enough, Natalya and Naomi have a bit of history together. Naomi's second reign as SmackDown Women's Champion ended in the hands of Natalya at SummerSlam 2017.

She was always set to return to WWE, and it seems as though the new regime in charge was favorable for her to make a comeback.

The veteran Hart family member found herself getting eliminated by her own partner and ally, Tegan Nox.

Jordynne Grace, the current TNA Knockouts Champion, also made a surprise appearance - with WWE fully acknowledging the promotion.

