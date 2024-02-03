When could WWE announce The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40? Potential date explored

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns seems to be the direction for WrestleMania 40 following the events of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The Great One made a surprise return on the blue brand to have an intense staredown with The Tribal Chief.

The blockbuster match is expected to be announced at the WrestleMania XL Press Conference set for next Thursday (February 8). It is worth mentioning that The Rock and Reigns did not have a back-and-forth on the mic during their face-off.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was originally supposed to take place at WrestleMania 39, but plans fell apart. Reigns would successfully retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of The Show of Shows last year.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Brahma Bull revealed that he had discussions with Nick Khan and former executive Vince McMahon about squaring off against Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

"That was locked. We were doing it... In the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we broke out Teremana... About an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and hugged... So, we got really really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down," The Rock said.

What the future has in store for The People's Champion remains to be seen.

When did WWE first tease The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40? Looking back at the promo

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 was first teased by The Great One himself. The Rock had shown up unannounced on the Day 1 special edition of Monday Night RAW.

After putting away Jinder Mahal with the Spinebuster and The People’s Elbow combo, The Brahma Bull asked the crowd if they wanted to see him at the head of the table.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will build the feud on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

