10-time WWE Champion was originally set to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns narrowly escaped Cody Rhodes when he defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Today, The Rock revealed that he was initially supposed to face The Tribal Chief at SoFi Stadium.

Last year, Roman Reigns entered his third WrestleMania as WWE's champion, and there seemed to be no end to his reign when he faced Cody Rhodes and won with the help of Solo Sikoa in the main event.

Today, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, revealed that he was initially set to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39 as he had a conversation about the match with Nick Khan and Vince McMahon. Check it out:

"That was locked. We were doing it... In the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we broke out Teremana... About an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and hugged... So, we got really really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down."

Unfortunately, both parties could not decide on a proper finish for the match and dropped the idea before starting a storyline.

