The Rock's insane tease at WWE RAW: Day 1 - Scripted or unplanned? Subtle clues you may have missed

The Rock dropped a massive tease for a potential blockbuster match at WWE RAW: Day 1. The Great One called out Roman Reigns following his beatdown of Jinder Mahal. The reference came out of nowhere and got the fans by surprise.

The Rock's insane tease from last night’s show seems to have been planned in advance. The People’s Champion has gone off the script on multiple occasions in the past, but last night's promo was presumably an excerpt from a well-put-together script.

These subtle clues point toward the segment being scripted: the 20-minute built toward that subtle, yet massive, tease at the end, The Rock staying in the ring even after laying the smackdown on Mahal, Wade Barrett mentioning Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns on commentary, and The Tribal Chief posting his reaction on Twitter after the segment was over.

The Rock had previously told Pat McAfee that he was locked in for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but those plans fell apart. It remains to be seen if the current Head of the Table will respond to the call out live on SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution.

Could The Rock’s daughter be part of the match teased at WWE RAW: Day 1?

Paul Heyman was seen talking to The Rock's daughter, Ava, during his appearance on NXT in October 2023. The 22-year-old star confirmed they had a productive discussion on social media. It is possible that the former Schism member could be brought to SmackDown to build the feud.

In the storyline, Ava is the spokesperson for Shawn Michaels on NXT. She delivered several important announcements on behalf of The Heartbreak Kid at NXT: New Year’s Evil tonight. We might see her leave the white & gold brand altogether for SmackDown in the coming weeks.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution as it airs this Friday.

Are you excited about SmackDown: New Year's Revolution? Sound off in the comments section below!