5 Directions for The Rock in 2024 following WWE return at RAW: Day 1

The Rock has made his surprise WWE return at RAW: Day 1. The Great One interrupted Jinder Mahal’s segment during the show tonight. Rocky layeth the verbal SmackDown on the Modern Day Maharaja. He even roasted his movie, Baywatch.

After taking out Mahal with the People’s Elbow, Rocky delivered a shocking announcement. The Great One teased a match with Roman Reigns by asking the crowd if they wanted to see him at the Head of the Table.

Rock’s promo raises a lot of possibilities for a future appearance. The former WWE Champion had previously stated he and his cousin were supposedly set to be the main event at WrestleMania 39, but plans fell apart before the build-up.

Now that we’ve had a recap of The Rock’s latest appearance, let’s look at five directions for the mega superstar in 2023 following his return at RAW: Day 1.

#5. Show up next at the Royal Rumble 2024

The Rock last appeared at the 2015 Royal Rumble. The People’s Champion helped Roman Reigns win by taking out Big Show and Kane.

Rocky also cut a backstage promo with the Big Dog by his side after his win.

The Rock’s next appearance would ideally be at the Royal Rumble 2024. The former WWE Champion could show up following Roman Reigns's title defense. Both men need a stare-down to cap off the Royal Rumble event.

#4. Paul Heyman stirs the pot

Paul Heyman has guided Roman Reigns through over 1,200 days as the WWE Universal Champion. The Wise Man knows the Tribal Chief like no other.

Heyman can sell a feud like no other and do just that for Roman Reigns versus The Rock.

Hypothetically, Heyman would reference his former client Brock Lesnar’s win over Rocky years ago to play mind games with the People’s Champion.

The Wise Man could cap off his promo with a warning for the Superstar.

#3. The Rock crosses paths with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is adamant about finishing his story. The American Nightmare failed to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

He declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 match. Rocky’s involvement might jeopardize Rhodes’ plans to take the title away from Reigns.

WWE needs to book a one-off segment between Rock and Rhodes in the lead-up to the potential Rock vs. Reigns match.

The Great One and the American Nightmare might even get into a brawl to build up Rock vs. Reigns.

#2. CM Punk joins the mix

CM Punk has a history with The Rock. After all, his 434-day title run ended at the hands of the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment. He failed to beat Rocky in their rematch for the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2013.

The Second City Saint might resent the People’s Champion for those back-to-back losses from a decade ago. Punk might win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 match and challenge the winner of Rocky vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Rock vs. Reigns happens at Elimination Chamber

It seems Rock’s promo from tonight might’ve confirmed reports he’s appearing at Elimination Chamber 2024. The Premium Live Event will go down at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The appearance could be the final match of Rocky’s illustrious pro wrestling career.

Rock vs. Roman can quickly sell out WWE’s first PLE in Australia. If Triple H wants the latter to drop his title at WrestleMania 40, then Elimination Chamber 2024 is the ideal place to make Rock versus Reigns happen.

