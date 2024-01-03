What happened between Paul Heyman and The Rock's daughter Ava on WWE NXT? Details of backstage conversation

Paul Heyman and The Rock’s daughter Ava had a conversation behind closed doors on WWE NXT a few months ago. The 22-year-old star finally revealed the details of the talk that sent social media into a frenzy in October.

The Wise Man appeared on a super-stacked episode of WWE NXT on October 10, 2023. The veteran was seen conversing with Ava backstage during the show.

On tonight's episode, the fourth-generation superstar didn’t mention Heyman by name but said a “wise man” told her that Shawn Michaels needed assistance to run the White and Gold Brand. Check out her backstage interview with Kelly Kincaid below:

Expand Tweet

The Rock’s daughter also revealed that next Tuesday will mark the beginning of The Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The teams of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker, Axiom and Nathan Frazar, Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne, and Malik Blade and Idris Enofe were teased as potential participants in the tournament tonight.

The Rock’s daughter Ava to join The Bloodline and Paul Heyman? Looking at the possibility

The Rock called out Roman Reigns during his appearance at WWE RAW: Day 1 last night. The Great One asked fans if they wanted him to sit at the Head of the Table.

Social media is rumbling with speculations about the highly-anticipated match-up between these two proud members of the Anoa'i family.

It is possible Ava could join The Bloodline in the build to the potential match between her father and Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman might convince the NXT star to join the faction to play mind games with the People’s Champion.

Fans might have to wait till SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution this Friday to see how Roman Reigns responds to his cousin’s latest message for him.