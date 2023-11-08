New Bloodline member coming as soon as WWE SmackDown this week? Massive hint on NXT analyzed

The Bloodline has not had a new member on WWE SmackDown since September 2022, but that doesn’t mean the faction cannot use its massive influence for expansion. It seems Roman Reigns might be adding a new member to his group as soon as this Friday.

The person in question is none other than Ava Raine. The Rock’s daughter was seen walking into Shawn Michaels’ office during NXT tonight. It is possible the fourth-generation superstar could request her transfer from developmental to WWE SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

The angle comes nearly a month after Paul Heyman interacted with Ava backstage on NXT. The Wiseman appeared on the October 10th edition of the white and gold brand to manage Bron Breakker against Carmelo Hayes.

Heyman used the opportunity to talk business with Ava. The interaction was caught by NXT Anonymous and uploaded to WWE’s social media channels. Ava confirmed the talk she had with Paul Heyman in the aftermath of the show.

It remains to be seen if Ava Raine will debut as The Bloodline’s new member on SmackDown this week.

What’s on tap for WWE SmackDown this week?

WWE hasn’t announced matches or segments for SmackDown at the time of this writing. With that being said, the company has announced superstars that will be appearing on the November 10, 2023, episode of the blue brand.

According to WWE.com, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and Rey Mysterio will appear on WWE SmackDown this Friday. Also being advertised for the show is AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was last seen on the September 22nd episode of the blue brand.

The former WWE Champion was supposed to team up with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane but was sent to the hospital by The Bloodline. LA Knight ended up replacing Styles as Cena’s tag team partner at the October 7 premium live event.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here