Paul Heyman doing Roman Reigns' bidding on WWE NXT? The Wise Man might have a hidden agenda

Paul Heyman arrived in WWE NXT under the direct order of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief told the Wise Man to be in Bron Breakker’s corner for his match against Carmelo Hayes, who was managed by the greatest of all time, John Cena, in the main event of NXT.

Having said that, it wasn’t just Bron Breakker who got to meet with Paul Heyman. NXT Anonymous posted a clip of the Wise Man talking to Ava backstage. The Rock’s daughter confirmed she talked to Heyman in her recent tweet.

The Wise Man’s interaction with the 22-year-old star presumably has something to do with Roman Reigns. The timing of the meeting is also interesting since it happened nearly 10 days after Joe Gacy told Ava she needed to find a new family because “The Schism is dead.”

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is still rumored to collide with The Rock and WrestleMania 40. The promotion may have planted the seeds for the potential feud by having Paul Heyman interact with Ava on NXT tonight.

Reigns and Paul Heyman are known for their mind games, and by seemingly convincing Ava to join The Bloodline, the pair might have already caused problems for The Rock.

When will Roman Reigns return to SmackDown?

Roman Reigns is set to make his highly anticipated return to SmackDown this Friday. The Tribal Chief hasn’t appeared on the blue brand in two months, having last appeared on August 11, 2023, when he was superkicked by Jey Uso.

The Head of the Table’s return to SmackDown will presumably kick off his Crown Jewel 2023 program with one of these five potential opponents. It remains to be seen what Reigns and Heyman will have in store for the WWE Universe this Friday.

SmackDown takes place live at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.